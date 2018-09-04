

The quick actions of bystanders are being credited with saving a man at the Jim Durrell Arena.

Ottawa Paramedics say the 73-year-old man began to feel unwell after playing hockey Monday evening, and went into cardiac arrest in the parking lot.

Bystanders began to perform CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived. When paramedics arrived on scene, they delivered two defibrillator shocks to the patient.

The victim was speaking to paramedics when he arrived at hospital.