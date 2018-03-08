

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The quick actions of bystanders and staff are being credited with saving the life of a hockey player who suffered sudden cardiac arrest at the Bell Sensplex.

A 44-year-old man collapsed while playing hockey at the Sensplex on Maplegrove Road in Kanata last night.

Paramedics say bystanders started CPR on the victim immediately and delivered a shock with a public access defibrillator. The victim regained consciousness and was speaking to paramedics.

Paramedics say without bystanders jumping into action, the victim may not have survived.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service oversees more than 760 Automated External Defibrillators located within the City of Ottawa, which includes all police and fire vehicles and most recreational facilities.