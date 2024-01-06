Bystander helps rescue driver who crashed through ice on Ottawa River

Ottawa Fire Services says a driver was unharmed after crashing through ice on the Ottawa River in the Dunrobin area on Friday.

The driver had gone past a boat launch on Dunrobin Road near Opeongo Road at around 4:18 p.m. and drove about 30 metres from shore before the ice broke and the car ended up in the water.

A bystander helped get the driver safely to shore before emergency crews arrived.

The driver was assessed at the scene and did not require a trip to the hospital. The vehicle was removed from the river.