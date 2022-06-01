Bystander comes to the aid of swimmer in distress at Britannia Beach

A bystander came to the aid of a swimmer in distress in the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.

Ottawa Fire says someone called 911 at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reporting a person was having difficulty in the water about 200 yards from shore.

"They reported the person was being pulled into shore by another swimmer," Ottawa fire said, adding a bystander helped the swimmer get to a buoy in the water.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and lunched a Fortuna inflated rescue boat, and brought both people to the shore.

Officials say there are no reported injuries.