OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw has no plans to beef up enforcement of the COVID-19 pandemic measures now that Ottawa’s green spaces are open for the public.

The City of Ottawa announced green spaces are open for residents to get some fresh air and exercise, but playground equipment, sports fields and other park amenities remain closed.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon, Director of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services Roger Chapman said “we’re not contemplating adding any additional resources to the existing team.”

Bylaw officers have conducted 10,000 proactive inspections of Ottawa parks since the parks were closed to the public in late March.

“We’ve had an overwhelming positive response from the general public,” said Chapman, noting there has been compliance with the COVID-19 measures in the parks.

Under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Protection Act, parks are closed to the public and only groups of five people or less can gather in public or private places. Non-essential businesses must also remain closed during the pandemic.

Chapman says Ottawa Bylaw has issued 117 tickets for violating the COVID-19 measures since April 3.

Mayor Jim Watson says “I don’t anticipate any stepped up enforcement” by Bylaw officers.

“The reality is we’ve seen great compliance over the last couple of weeks and fewer and fewer warnings and tickets that have been issued. That’s a tribute to the public who understand we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 serious health situation.”