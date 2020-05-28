OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw officers are on beach patrol as the first heat wave of the summer continues.

Officers have issued over 40 verbal warnings in parks across Ottawa this week for violating the COVID-19 measures.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services Roger Chapman said Bylaw Services has increased officer presence in five locations – Mooney’s Bay, Petrie Island, Westboro Beach, McKay Lake and Britannia Beach.

Chapman says officers will “ensure residents can safely continue to enjoy these areas.”

“Bylaw and Regulatory Services would like to remind residents to continue to practice physical distancing and adhere to the Provincial Orders put in place for everyone’s safety.”

Ottawa’s parks, sports fields, tennis and basketball courts are open to the public, but playground equipment, public pools and splash pads remain closed.

Under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act, gatherings in groups of more than five in public or private is prohibited.

The City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health remind people to practice physical distancing while at parks and beaches.

Last weekend, Ottawa Bylaw issued approximately 150 verbal warnings for violations of the COVID-19 orders, including 60 verbal warnings at Cedarhill Estates Park in Barrhaven on Saturday.

Ottawa Bylaw and Ottawa Public Health issued a warning on Thursday that a no-swimming advisory is in place at all City of Ottawa beaches.

Lifeguards are not on duty at the beaches and water quality is not being monitored.