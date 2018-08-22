Ottawa Bylaw could start a petting zoo.

Bylaw officers found a wandering goat Monday evening in the Kinburn area. It's the second time in two weeks that Bylaw officers have found a goat roaming the streets.

On Twitter, Bylaw said the goat “looks like he chewed through his rope.”

The goat was taken to an animal sanctuary until he can be reunited with its family.

On August 8, Bylaw officers picked up a Billy Goat in the Woodlawn area.  The Billy Goat was reunited with its owner the next day.