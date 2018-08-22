Bylaw officers find wandering goat
Photo courtesy: @OttawaBylaw
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 4:32AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 22, 2018 4:34AM EDT
Ottawa Bylaw could start a petting zoo.
Bylaw officers found a wandering goat Monday evening in the Kinburn area. It's the second time in two weeks that Bylaw officers have found a goat roaming the streets.
On Twitter, Bylaw said the goat “looks like he chewed through his rope.”
You have goat to be kidding us!— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) August 21, 2018
We picked up another goat last night, this one in the Kinburn area. Looks like he chewed through his rope.
He’s currently enjoying a stay at an animal sanctuary until he can be reunited with his family. #ottcity pic.twitter.com/aMggN4WzrB
The goat was taken to an animal sanctuary until he can be reunited with its family.
On August 8, Bylaw officers picked up a Billy Goat in the Woodlawn area. The Billy Goat was reunited with its owner the next day.