Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment

Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says its Bylaw Enforcement Unit responded to a call on July 6 about a raccoon being kept indoors at an apartment, in contravention of the Animal Care and Control Bylaw.

"Following an investigation, our officers removed the raccoon from the unit and transferred it to the Ottawa Humane Society," Bylaw Services said on X.

"The raccoon was comfortable with human interaction, making it clear to officers that he had been domesticated likely his whole life."

The raccoon has been transferred to Holly's Haven Wildlife Rescue, where the raccoon, now named Diesel, has been dewormed, vaccinated and integrated with other raccoons "to learn to socialize with them."

"Diesel is adapting very well!" Bylaw Services said.

The city says raccoons and other wildlife are prohibited to be kept as pets in the City of Ottawa.

"Furthermore, keeping wildlife as pets is unfair to (the) animal and reduces their chance of survival in their natural habitat," Bylaw Services said.