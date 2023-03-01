Bylaw officers care for injured barred owl found in Kanata

Bylaw Services says a barred owl was found injured in the Kanata neighbourhood of Bridlewood Tuesday evening. The own is now in the care of the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre. (Ottawa Bylaw Services/Twitter) Bylaw Services says a barred owl was found injured in the Kanata neighbourhood of Bridlewood Tuesday evening. The own is now in the care of the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre. (Ottawa Bylaw Services/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general

Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.

opinion

opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023

There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina