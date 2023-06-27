Bylaw charges pending against Escapade Music Festival over noise complaints

Escapade Music Festival at Lansdowne Park is one of several festivals and events happening in Ottawa this weekend. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) Escapade Music Festival at Lansdowne Park is one of several festivals and events happening in Ottawa this weekend. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina