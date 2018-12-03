Byelection day in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 3:59AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 3, 2018 6:25PM EST
Voters in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes head to the polls today in a Federal byelection.
The byelection is being held to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Conservative MP Gord Brown. He passed away in May after suffering a heart attack in his Parliament Hill office.
There are five candidates on the ballot in the by-election:
- Michael Barrett, Conservative Party of Canada
- May Jean McFall, Liberal Party of Canada
- Lorraine Rekmans, Green Party of Canada
- Michelle Taylor, New Democratic Party
- John the Engineer Turmel, Independent
Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can find out where to vote on the Elections Canada website.