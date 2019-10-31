Karen Gunn says a by-law officer illegally blocked a bike lane and a sidewalk for more than 45 minutes in front of her home on Thursday afternoon, while waiting for a tow truck to tow away another car

“When I approached him he said ‘Yeah I know in the bike lane’ and shut his window”, she said.

It happened at Bay and Gladstone.

“I’ve seen at least five bikes have to go out into the road and go around him", Gunn says. She says pedestrians had to walk around as well.

The by-law officer only cleared the lane and moved his car, after the tow truck arrived to haul away a civilian offender, who was parked across the street.

A spokesperson for Ottawa By-Law says the service is looking into the incident.

"Officers are exempt from the by-law while conducting their duties," says Public Information Officer Alison Sandor. "However, we do encourage officers to follow the by-law if possible."

Gunn says if she had done the same thing, she would have been ticketed right away. She says this is an unfair double standard.

“I think rules should be for everyone and that city officials should be setting an example”, says Gunn.

"When someone is in uniform they are representing more than just themselves they are representing all officials. When they do something against the rules it gives everyone who sees them permission to do the same", she says.