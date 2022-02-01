When it comes to saving money for the things you need when inflation is high, it doesn’t get any better than free.

From a partially eaten pizza, to balloons finding new joy — there is a global movement with a hyper-local focus, that not only helps you to find items and services, but it also connects neighbours.

Natalie Lyle is the administrator of a Facebook group called ‘Buy Nothing Centretown (east) / Golden Triangle’ and has also used the site to find a broken guitar for her son to take lessons on.

“My husband fixed it up,” she says.

Items are finding new life, along with services.

“The idea is to connect with neighbours in your communities,” Lyle tells CTV News Ottawa, “People can just offer something that they no longer need, or would like to offer; we’ve even had offers of someone wanting to bake for other people.”

Whether it’s a brand new Fitbit you ended up with as a gift, but don’t want; or, if you have a spare rapid test kit and want to help someone, here’s how it works;

“You would put it up there, and say ‘I no longer need this,’” says Lyle. “If it has a broken knob, you let someone know that, just for disclosure, but if it’s working perfectly, whatever, you put it up there, and people comment if they’re interested.”

You can then meet in-person, leave the item at your door, or on the porch.

And many neighbourhoods have their own page too — it’s a part of a global movement.

“The buy nothing project was actually founded in the States, and then it’s over 70, 80 countries around the world that have all sprouted,” says Brenda Duke, who is one of the admins for the Old Ottawa East group. She says the idea is to keep it very local.

“When they reach a certain amount, they sprout - so they divide into smaller groups, to make it more of a micro-economy, gifting economy.”

To share not just the items you no longer want or need,

“It’s not just things, it’s also just the ability to be able to walk around in your neighbourhood and recognize people,” she says, “It’s really just about community.”