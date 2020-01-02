OTTAWA -- It’s been a busy start to the new year at CHEO.

The children’s hospital tweeted on January 1st that the Emergency Department was “seeing heavy volumes” and parents may “wait longer than normal” for their child to see a physician.

#CHEO’s Emergency is currently seeing heavy volumes. This means you may wait longer than normal to be seen. Please come if you child needs urgent medical care, but if you are unsure here are some tips to help you decide: https://t.co/IpstnEUW8z pic.twitter.com/c7KzHRiyoH — CHEO Hospital Ottawa (@CHEOhospital) January 1, 2020

Just before Christmas, CHEO launched a new emergency department wait time tracker to let parents know how long the current wait is to see a physician.

The website updates every 15 minutes, and shows how many patients are currently waiting to see a physician.

At 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, 33 patients were waiting in the emergency department. The longest wait to see a physician was 5 hours and 16 minutes.

CHEO notes four out of 10 visits to the emergency department are for minor illnesses a doctor or clinic can manage. The children’s hospital offers tips to help parents decide whether to go to the emergency department for treatment.