Busy start to 2020 in CHEO Emergency Department
OTTAWA -- It’s been a busy start to the new year at CHEO.
The children’s hospital tweeted on January 1st that the Emergency Department was “seeing heavy volumes” and parents may “wait longer than normal” for their child to see a physician.
Just before Christmas, CHEO launched a new emergency department wait time tracker to let parents know how long the current wait is to see a physician.
The website updates every 15 minutes, and shows how many patients are currently waiting to see a physician.
At 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, 33 patients were waiting in the emergency department. The longest wait to see a physician was 5 hours and 16 minutes.
CHEO notes four out of 10 visits to the emergency department are for minor illnesses a doctor or clinic can manage. The children’s hospital offers tips to help parents decide whether to go to the emergency department for treatment.