

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police had a busy night that began Monday night into early Tuesday morning. At this stage, three seperate incidents and four men are being treated in hospital after two different stabbings in the ByWard Market and Lowertown.

Ottawa Police were first called to Augusta Street around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. One male was found with injuries and no one is in custody at this time.

The second stabbing happened at Rideau Street and William Street pedestrian plaza around 2:25 a.m. Two men were found with stab wounds, and transported to hospital. Four people are in custody after this incident.

Less than an hour later at 3:50 a.m., police initially said it was another stabbing a few blocks away at King Edward Avenue and Rideau Street. Now police say it a person with injuries may have been the result of a possible theft. Police continue to investigate if it is indeed a stabbing or not....and whether a weapon was used in the incident.

In all incidents, all stabbing victims are suffering from non-life threatening wounds.

More to come....