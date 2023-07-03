Busy long weekend in the nation's capital

People walk down William Street in the ByWard Market. July 3, 2023. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) People walk down William Street in the ByWard Market. July 3, 2023. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5

The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina