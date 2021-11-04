KINGSTON, ONT. -- A Kingston, Ont. bar is inviting customers to visit on Thursday, despite the city suspending its business licence for allegedly not following the COVID-19 rules for businesses during the pandemic.

One month after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario suspended the liquor licence for alleged COVID-19 regulations violations, the city of Kingston suspended the business licence for J.A.K.K. Tuesdays.

"At 11 a.m. on Nov. 3, the business licence for JAKK Tuesdays was suspended by the city of Kingston because the licence-holder is ineligible to hold a licence because the operation of the business does not conform with the applicable standards and requirements of provincial legislation, being the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act," said Kyle Compeau, Kingston's manager of licensing and enforcement.

"The business licence is suspended until the non-conformance is rectified."

In a statement on its Facebook page, J.A.K.K. Tuesdays Sports Pub says, "They may knock us down - but they will never knock us out!!

"You may have heard that our business license has recently been revoked, but do you think that’s going to stop us? If you’re one of the many open minded people who support us then come on out today and let’s stand together."

Compeau says the city is aware of reports of patrons at J.A.K.K. Tuesdays despite the business licence being revoked.

"Operating a business for which a license is required under the City’s Business Licensing By-Law when the license has been revoked or is under suspension is an offence under the By-Law," said Compeau.

"A person who is convicted of such an offence is liable to penalties under the Provincial Offences Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.33, or the Municipal Act, 2001, S.O. 2001, c. 25."

On Sept. 30, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario issued an Order of Interim Suspension of the liquor licence for J.A.K.K. Tuesdays, located on Progress Avenue, "for reasons of public interest and safety."

The AGCO says the liquor licence was suspended after Kingston bylaw officials charged the establishment with violations of the Reopening Act of Ontario, including two tickets for failing to check proof of vaccination of all patrons. The regulator is moving to revoke the liquor licence for the establishment.

As of Sept. 22, Ontario requires proof of vaccination to enter non-essential businesses, including indoor dining.