The city’s emergency attempt to fix its failing transit system starts Monday morning, with the return of some buses that had been retired.

After chronic delays on the Confederation Line, Mayor Jim Watson declared himself ‘furious’ on Friday over the LRT system’s performance.

The solution: the city is bringing back 40 buses to help out on problem routes, and dipping into its transit reserve account to the tune of $3.5 million.

The buses will deploy to routes that have faced problems, including route 39 in the east, 257 in the west and 75 in the south.

The 40 buses are expected to return in a staggered roll-out; not all 40 will return to the road at once.

The city will add another 19 buses to the fleet in January.

Coun. Allan Hubley, the city’s transit commissioner, told CTV News this weekend that plans to fix LRT had been in the works since the week of Oct. 6, when the city took most of its downtown commuter buses off the roads and problems began to arise.

OC Transpo is also preparing for cooler weather on the LRT platforms. Mats will be installed at LRT stations this week to prevent riders from slipping and falling.

Coun. Shawn Menard has also called for measures to make the stairs at LRT stations less slippery.

The mayor also said there would be more money for transit in OC Transpo’s 2020 budget. It is scheduled to be tabled on Wednesday.