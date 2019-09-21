

Roads have re-opened in Lowertown after a crash between a bus and a car that knocked down a hydro pole.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Cumberland Street and St. Patrick Street. St. Patrick was closed from King Edward Avenue to Dalhousie Street, but the road is now open to traffic.

Power was also temporarily knocked out for about 500 clients. Power was restored around 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Police say no one was seriously hurt.