Burn bans in effect in Ottawa and Pembroke, air quality advisory in Kingston area

Burn bans and air quality advisories are in effect for several areas of eastern Ontario, as hot and humid weather grips the region.

Temperatures surpassed 30 C in Ottawa, Cornwall, Brockville, Renfrew and Pembroke on Thursday afternoon. A heat warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa and Prescott-Russell.

The Ottawa Fire Service and Pembroke Fire have issued open air fire bans this week due to the hot and dry weather.

Officials in Pembroke says the municipality is one of many districts across the province experiencing extreme forest fire hazards.

"No open-air burning, including campfires, are permitted in Restricted Fire Zones; therefore, all permits issued to City of Pembroke residents are being suspended at this time," Pembroke Fire Chief Scott Selle said in a statement.

"This ban on open-air fires shall also encompass the Riverside Park campground, including the public fire pits located there."

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources says there is an "extreme risk" of forest fires in an area stretching from Carleton Place to Petawawa, Pembroke and Bancroft.

Ottawa Fire officials say campfires, brush piles and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted in Ottawa during the open air fire ban.

"All open air fires are prohibited during a ban, including properties that have an Open Air Fire Permit," Ottawa Fire said in a statement.

"This ban applies to agricultural burns, brush pile burns, as well as campfires."

A fire ban is declared by the Fire Chief and is based largely on environmental conditions.

Special Air Quality Statement

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the Kingston and Belleville areas.

"A special air quality statement is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality. Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing high levels of air pollution," Environment Canada said in a statement.