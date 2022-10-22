Burn ban issued for the city of Ottawa this weekend

Ottawa Fire issued a burn ban for the city of Ottawa this weekend due to the strong winds in the forecast.

Environment Canada reported wind gusts of 21 km/h to 31 km/h through the day on Saturday, with wind gusts up to 40 km/h possible.

In a release, Ottawa Fire said a burn ban is in effect until further notice due to the wind conditions.

All open air fires are prohibited during a ban, including properties that have an Open Air Fire Permit. It covers agricultural burns, brush pile burns, campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces.

🚫🔥An #OpenAirFireBan is now in effect for the entire city of Ottawa.



Campfires, brush piles, and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted during a ban. #OttNews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/A4EYyodBOA — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 22, 2022

The burn ban comes with above seasonal temperatures in the forecast for the next few days. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 19 C on Sunday and 20 C on Monday.

Ottawa has only received 29 mm of rain in October.