Josh Pringle , CTV Morning Live





You won’t be able to enjoy a campfire in the City of Ottawa this week.

Ottawa Fire Services has issued a burn ban for the city due to the hot, dry conditions.

All open air fires are prohibited during the ban, including properties that have an Open Air Fire Permit. The ban applies to agricultural burns, brush pile burns, as well as campfires.

Ottawa has received 51 mm of rain in July.