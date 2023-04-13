Burn ban in effect for Ottawa

A burn ban is in effect for Ottawa, as the capital enjoys record-breaking warm temperatures.

Ottawa fire says a burn ban is in effect until further notice, and all open air fires are prohibited.

Campfires, brush piles, and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted during the ban.

"This ban applies to agricultural burns, brush pile burns, as well as campfires," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

The temperature hit 28.2 C in Ottawa at 3 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on April 13.