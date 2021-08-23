OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) has declared an open air fire ban in the city of Ottawa.

The ban is in effect as of noon Monday.

"All open air fires are prohibited during a ban, including properties that have an Open Air Fire Permit. This ban applies to agricultural burns, brush pile burns, as well as campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplace," OFS said in a release. "Devices which do not require a permit such as propane, ethanol, and natural gas outdoor fireplaces and barbecues are not included in the ban and residents are advised to follow the manufacturer's specifications for safe clearances and operation."

OFS said there will be zero tolerance enforcement while the ban is in place.

The recent heat is part of the reason the ban is in place, OFS said.

"Hot, dry conditions in recent days have increased risks and can quickly lead to fast and uncontrolled spread of fire. The current heat and humidity also poses an increased danger of heat exhaustion for crews who would be called to attack an out of control fire," a release said.

Tips to avoid fire risk on your property

Clear all combustible materials such as tree limbs, leaves and other dry materials away from buildings and propane tanks.

Keep barbecue propane tanks at least three metres from buildings.

Wood piles should be stored a safe distance from your home.

Trees should be pruned to create a good vertical separation from the ground.

Clear out any accumulated dry or dead debris from your property.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of weekly yard waste collection.

OFS is also reminding residents to dispose of all cigarettes in proper containers such as ashtrays filled with sand or by soaking butts and ashes in water before disposing of them. Do not throw cigarette butts out of a moving vehicle or into the grass.