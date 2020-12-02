OTTAWA -- It may be more blessed to give than to receive, but a Canadian burger chain with shops in Ottawa is offering a chance to do both for a good cause.

Billing it the "ultimate COVID comfort food", Toronto-based burger joint The Burger's Priest is raising money to support food service industry workers and, locally, the Ottawa Food Bank this week.

The Burger's Priest is celebrating 10 years in operation, and is releasing a cheeseburger between two donuts grilled with butter and dusted with icing sugar for the bun. Proceeds from sales of the "First Ten Burger", as it is known, will benefit The Full Plate—a non-profit organization that supports workers in the hospitality industry—and the Ottawa Food Bank.

The Burger's Priest has two locations in Ottawa, at 1365 Baseline Rd. and 1677 Bank St.

The restaurant is also selling apparel branded with "Have Faith Canada" logo to support the Full Plate and the Ottawa Food Bank.

Giveaway Giveaway

It's not a typo. The Burger's Priest says it wants to give you $10,000, but only if you give it away to someone else.

“It is more blessed to give than receive,” said Alex Rechichi, President and CEO of Crave It Restaurants in a press release. “We are taking that literally and asking Canadians to enter and win a chance to give $10k to whoever or whatever they think is most deserving during these difficult times."

The recipient can be a small business, a charity, a school, or another person (and before you ask, it can't be a family member).

You can find out more details here: https://theburgerspriest.com/firstengiveaway/

“2020 has been an incredibly difficult, personally challenging and frustrating year for all of us, including the Burger’s Priest family and staff,” Rechichi said. “We are very fortunate to be in a position where we can pay it forward to our struggling peers and help support the Canadian restaurant industry that we love so much. I know that in different circumstances, I would welcome any efforts to help displaced staff members and I personally challenge other Canadian restaurateurs to step in and step up for the community.”

The "First Ten" burger's availability and the #FirstTen/Pay It Forward contest run until Dec. 10.