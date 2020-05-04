OTTAWA -- After Ottawa residents enjoyed a taste of spring over the weekend, Environment Canada warns a “big polar vortex” is set to bring cool temperatures to the capital for at least the next week.

The temperatures hit 20C on Saturday and Sunday, the warmest weekend of the year. But Environment Canada says Ottawa and eastern Ontario could see below normal temperatures until the May long weekend.

“We have a cold air mass that’s plaguing much of Ontario and also Quebec. Its origins are from Hudson Bay and the Arctic,” said Peter Kimbell, Warning Preparedness Meteorologist in an interview with CTVNewsOttawa.ca

“The Jet Stream basically is flowing from the northwest to the southeast, so there’s really no push of warm air.”

The forecast calls for temperatures to dip to -2C Tuesday morning and -4C Wednesday morning. Day time highs for the next three days will remain below seasonal. Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 17C and a low of 6C.

The record for coldest May 5 is -3.3C at the Ottawa Airport, and -7.2C at the Experimental Farm.

Kimbell says Wednesday morning’s low of -4C could set a record for coldest May 6 in Ottawa history. The record low at the Experimental Farm is -2.2C in 1958 and 1968.

“It’s not supposed to be this cold.”

Polar Vortex

Kimbell says below normal temperatures are expected to remain in Ottawa for at least the next week, and possibly up to the first long weekend of summer on May 16 to 18.

“As we move forward into the week and certainly over the weekend, we have a big polar vortex basically centred right over eastern Ontario and Quebec,” said Kimbell.

“We are looking for much below normal temperatures to persist throughout this week and probably into next week as well.”

Kimbell says there will be a few days here and there that have temperatures close to normal, “but the big picture is that’s it’s going to remain cool for at least one week, and possibly closer to two weeks.”

Some places in eastern Canada could see snow this weekend.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 8C on Saturday and 11C on Sunday.

Kimbell admits Saturday’s forecast for a high of 8C is “probably optimistic."