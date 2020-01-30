OTTAWA -- Residents will shiver for one more day, until warmer temperatures arrive for the opening weekend of Winterlude.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Advisory, warning exposed skin will freeze in minutes.

The advisory is in effect tonight (Jan 29) & into tomorrow morning. Windchill temps will drop this evening & hit the -25C mark overnight.

The temperature dropped to -14C at 3 a.m., but with the wind chill it felt like -18C.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for increasing cloudiness today and a high of -7C.

Temperatures will remain below normal tonight, with temperatures dipping to -18C. With the wind chill, it will feel like -23.

The forecast for the weekend calls for increasing cloudiness on Friday with a high of -6C. Cloudy with a chance of flurries is in the forecast for Saturday, with a high of -4C. Sunday’s forecast calls for cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of 0C.