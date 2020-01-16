OTTAWA -- With the coldest night of the year in the forecast, Ottawa Public Health is urging you to bundle up.

A Frostbite Advisory has been issued for the National Capital Region.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a low of -21C overnight. With the wind chill it will feel closer to -30.

The forecast calls for temperatures to dip to -19C on Friday night.

Ottawa Public Health is reminding people to protect themselves from the cold weather, warning you are at risk of frostbite due to the temperatures.

Tips to prevent frostbite include:

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves

Wear a hat

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks

Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks

Avoid drinking alcohol.

The overnight low of -21C would be the coldest temperature in 2020. The temperature dipped to -18.6C on January 9.