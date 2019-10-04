Bundle up! Frost advisory issued for Ottawa
Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to drop to near or below the freezing mark overnight Friday.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 12:17PM EDT
OTTAWA - A frost advisory has been issued for Ottawa.
Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to drop to near or below the freezing mark overnight Friday. The low is expected to be -2 C.
Environment Canada is advising residents to take preventative measures to protect their trees and plants.
Saturday is expected to warm up slightly, with a high of 13 C and a low of 6 C overnight.
Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and reach a high of 18 C.