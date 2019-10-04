

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - A frost advisory has been issued for Ottawa.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to drop to near or below the freezing mark overnight Friday. The low is expected to be -2 C.

Environment Canada is advising residents to take preventative measures to protect their trees and plants.

Saturday is expected to warm up slightly, with a high of 13 C and a low of 6 C overnight.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and reach a high of 18 C.