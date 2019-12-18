OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is urging residents to bundle up before going outside tonight.

The first Frostbite Advisory of the season has been issued, with wind chill values expected to dip below -25.

⚠️Listen up Ottawa⚠️



We are issuing a #FrostbiteAdvisory effective this evening continuing until further notice. Windchill temps will be well below the -25C mark. Please be careful & dress accordingly. https://t.co/RinXzlq7iC pic.twitter.com/jh5JCyajzm — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) December 18, 2019

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for temperatures to drop to -21C overnight. With the wind chill, it will feel like -29.

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to prevent frostbite, including:

Get to a warm area before frostbite sets it. If it’s too cold outside, consider staying indoors

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves

Wear a hat

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. All areas are extremely susceptible to frostbite

Avoid drinking alcohol

Environment Canada says seasonal temperatures will return to the area on Saturday.