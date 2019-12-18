Bundle up! First Frostbite Advisory of the season issued for Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 1:28PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 18, 2019 1:33PM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is urging residents to bundle up before going outside tonight.
The first Frostbite Advisory of the season has been issued, with wind chill values expected to dip below -25.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for temperatures to drop to -21C overnight. With the wind chill, it will feel like -29.
Ottawa Public Health offers tips to prevent frostbite, including:
- Get to a warm area before frostbite sets it. If it’s too cold outside, consider staying indoors
- Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag
- Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves
- Wear a hat
- Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. All areas are extremely susceptible to frostbite
- Avoid drinking alcohol
Environment Canada says seasonal temperatures will return to the area on Saturday.