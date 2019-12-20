OTTAWA -- It’s a cold start to Christmas vacation for thousands of people across Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

An Ottawa Public Health Frostbite Advisory remains in effect for Ottawa. With the wind chill, it felt like -24 overnight.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of -12 today. With the wind chill, it will feel like -15 this afternoon.

The forecast for the first weekend of the holiday vacation calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a high of -12. There’s a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Saturday. A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Sunday, with a high of plus 1.

If you’re travelling over the holidays, Environment Canada is only calling for flurries on Saturday.

Just a reminder, winter arrives at 11:19 p.m. on Saturday.