Bundle up! Cold Friday in the forecast for Ottawa

It's a cold start to the final weekend of November in Ottawa, but warmer temperatures are expected this weekend if you are planning to attend Santa Claus parades or other Christmas events in the capital.

The temperature dropped to minus 7 C at 6 a.m., with the wind chill it felt like minus 14 degrees.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High minus 6 C. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 10 degrees this afternoon.

Clear tonight. Low minus 14 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 20 degrees.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1 C. It shouldn't be too cold if you're planning to attend the Kanata Santa Claus Parade, the Riverside South Santa Claus Parade or Santa's Parade of Lights in Orleans.

Sunday will be cloudy. High plus 4 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of plus 2 C and a low of minus 5 C.