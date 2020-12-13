OTTAWA -- It will be a cold final week of fall in the national capital region.

After a mild start to Sunday, with the temperature warming up to 6.6C at 6 a.m., the temperature has dropped through the day. It was minus 3C at 5 p.m.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for below seasonal temperatures starting Monday night. With the wind chill, it will feel like minus 22 Monday night.

Overnight lows will range between minus 15C and minus 20C Monday to Friday, with daytime highs of minus 11C Tuesday and minus 13C Wednesday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 3C and a low of minus 11C.

Here is a look at the forecast for the next five days:

Sunday night: Cloudy. Temperature steady near minus 3C

Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Temperature steady near 0C.

Monday night: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Low minus 15C

Tuesday: Sunny. High minus 11. Low minus 20C

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 13C. Low minus 18C

Thursday: Sunny. High minus 9C

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6C