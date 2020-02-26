OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s pothole patrol has taken advantage of the spring-like weather to target those pesky craters on city streets.

City crews filled 1,167 potholes on roads across the city over the past week.

#OttCity crews have filled 1,167 potholes last week. More to come! See a pothole in your neighbourhood? Send a Service Request: https://t.co/sPNSpuLnZc pic.twitter.com/92JIFbTHBv — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) February 24, 2020

Since the start of the year, more than 13,600 potholes have been patched.

With the mild weather over the past couple of days, the city deployed 30 crews to fill potholes.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Director, Roads & Parking Services Laila Gibbons said “crews are working on filling potholes as a result of the spring-like temperatures but will shift to plowing and salting at the onset of the snow.”

During peak-pothole season, the city has 31 pieces of pothole repair equipment available to deploy.

If you see a pothole, you can file a request to have it filled on the City of Ottawa’s website.