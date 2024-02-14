'Bumps and bruises' for paramedics after ambulance rolls on Highway 401 Tuesday night

Ontario Provincial Police say two Leeds and Grenville paramedics suffered some "bumps and bruises" after their ambulance rolled into a ditch on Highway 401 Tuesday night.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. The ambulance was travelling westbound on the highway west of Gananoque when the driver lost control, causing the ambulance to roll onto its side. There was no patient in the ambulance at the time.

The paramedics were briefly trapped but managed to get out of the ambulance with only minor injuries.

Police said it came amid a stretch of bad weather and icy conditions on the 401 in the area. Several other drivers also found themselves in ditches over the span of about an hour Tuesday night.