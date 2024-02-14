OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 'Bumps and bruises' for paramedics after ambulance rolls on Highway 401 Tuesday night

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say two Leeds and Grenville paramedics suffered some "bumps and bruises" after their ambulance rolled into a ditch on Highway 401 Tuesday night.

    It happened at around 9:30 p.m. The ambulance was travelling westbound on the highway west of Gananoque when the driver lost control, causing the ambulance to roll onto its side. There was no patient in the ambulance at the time.

    The paramedics were briefly trapped but managed to get out of the ambulance with only minor injuries.

    Police said it came amid a stretch of bad weather and icy conditions on the 401 in the area. Several other drivers also found themselves in ditches over the span of about an hour Tuesday night.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News