Bullet hole found in speed display board on road in Ottawa's south end
A speed display board in Ottawa's south end will need to be repaired after someone shot a bullet at the electronic sign.
Coun. Scott Moffatt shared pictures on social media Saturday morning of a speed display board on Rideau Valley Drive, south of Manotick, with a bullet hole.
"In the 'I've never seen that before' category, I bring your attention to a Speed Display Board that ceased functioning properly due to being shot. You read that right," Moffatt said on Twitter.
"A bullet went through it. You can see the exit wound on the back at the top."
A report has been filed with Ottawa police.
Speed display boards advertise the speed a vehicle is driving through the area. The boards have been set up on roads in wards across the city of Ottawa, with the data used by staff and police to address speeding concerns in neighbourhoods.
"While I recognize this person will likely go unknown, this is incredibly dangerous and irresponsible. Residences are nearby," Moffatt said.
"This recklessness and disregard for public safety will now cost taxpayers upwards of $2000 to repair."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Governor: 3 powerful explosions outside western city of Lviv
Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine -- explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks.
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
Prince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Florida man dies after crashing his car into an alligator
A Florida man has died after crashing his car into an 11-foot (3.3-metre) alligator.
Why is the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol so important to Russia?
Experts say Russia is seeking strategic and propaganda victories with its brutal siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Young immigrants may leave Canada due to high cost of living: survey
A new Leger poll suggests 30 per cent of new, young immigrants could leave the country in the next two years, with Canada's rising cost of living listed as a top concern.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
New Brunswick rapidly growing as population tops 800,000 for the first time: StatsCan
New figures from Statistics Canada show New Brunswick is experiencing a population boom.
-
Not guilty: Cape Breton man acquitted in driving death of 10-year-old girl
Chaos erupted in a Sydney, N.S., courtroom Friday morning after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie was found not guilty in the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
-
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.
Montreal
-
Two men struck by car in Rosemont following possible confrontation, one in critical condition
At least one man is in critical condition after he and another pedestrian were hit by a car in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Saturday morning.
-
Montreal Canadiens eliminated from playoff contention
Despite making it to the Stanley Cup Final last season, The Montreal Canadiens won’t be in the playoffs this time around.
-
WHO rejects Quebec's Medicago vaccine over tobacco ties
The World Health Organization has dealt a blow to Quebec-based Medicago after formally rejecting its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use due to its ties to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
Northern Ontario
-
Team Homan adds Sudbury's Tracy Fleury for 2022/23 season
Sudbury's Tracy Fleury is the newest member of Team Rachel Homan starting in the 2022-23 season.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
London
-
Police find evidence of gunfire in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating reports of gunshots early Saturday morning.
-
Sewer surcharge shock from Mount Brydges homeowners
Homeowners on Queen Street in Mount Brydges recently learned what they will be forced to pay for a new sewer system to be installed to accommodate a new residential development.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
Winnipeg
-
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
-
Some Winnipeg bakery goods recalled due to salmonella risk
A Winnipeg bakery is recalling some of its products due to possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation, according to a release by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency
-
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Kitchener
-
Fire in Kitchener townhome prompts large emergency response
Fergus Avenue in Kitchener was closed on Saturday morning while fire crews responded to a fire inside of a townhome.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
'It’s not fair': Kitchener mom kicked out of store for breastfeeding
A Kitchener mother is speaking out after she said she was told by a retail employee that she couldn’t nurse her baby in the store.
Calgary
-
Man struck by vehicle on sidewalk in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say they have some leads on a suspect that was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian early Saturday.
-
Calgary police looking for teenage girl, missing since Thursday
Calgary police are looking to the public for help to find a teenage girl who went missing from the northwest community of Evanston this week.
-
Calgary soccer fans pack bar to cheer on Canadian men to no avail
Soccer fans in Calgary showed up in full throat to cheer for the national men's team Thursday night, but ended up going home disappointed.
Saskatoon
-
Masking requirements for Saskatoon city facilities, buses could be dropped
City administration is recommending an end to mandatory masking in city facilities and on buses.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders to meet Pope Francis, call for residential school apology
Several Indigenous delegates from Saskatchewan will be meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City next week.
-
'Why am I living here?': Prince Albert resident fights high taxes on new home
An East Hill home owner says his City of Prince Albert property taxes increased by 25 per cent in 2021 with no improvements to his house, so he’s filed an appeal.
Edmonton
-
Governor: 3 powerful explosions outside western city of Lviv
Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine -- explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks.
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
-
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Vancouver
-
Drug warning from Interior Health: Substance has high risk of fatal overdose
Health officials in B.C.'s Interior are warning users to get their drugs checked as a particularly potent substance circulates through the area.
-
BC Ferries expects crew challenges to affect summer season
BC Ferries is warning travellers that it expects crew shortages to continue to affect sailing times through the peak summer season.
-
'It's hard to move forward when you're grieving': Most B.C. flood victims still waiting for disaster aid
In the struggle to get financial assistance after November's devastating floods on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie, Jenny Winkelhorst is one of the lucky ones. Her family has just recently received disaster financial assistance through the province.
Regina
-
Sask. social assistance recipients getting an extra dollar per day to deal with inflation
Social assistance recipients in Saskatchewan will now be getting an extra dollar per day to help them deal with inflation.
-
Sask. reacts to federal funding announcement for surgical backlogs
A proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgical backlogs caused by COVID-19 was tabled in a new bill by the federal government.
-
IN PICTURES: Here are Regina's most expensive house listings
Here are some of the most expensive residential real estate listings in the Regina area.