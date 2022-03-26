Bullet hole found in speed display board on road in Ottawa's south end

A speed display board in Ottawa's south end will need to be repaired after someone shot a bullet at the electronic sign.

Coun. Scott Moffatt shared pictures on social media Saturday morning of a speed display board on Rideau Valley Drive, south of Manotick, with a bullet hole.

"In the 'I've never seen that before' category, I bring your attention to a Speed Display Board that ceased functioning properly due to being shot. You read that right," Moffatt said on Twitter.

"A bullet went through it. You can see the exit wound on the back at the top."

A report has been filed with Ottawa police.

Speed display boards advertise the speed a vehicle is driving through the area. The boards have been set up on roads in wards across the city of Ottawa, with the data used by staff and police to address speeding concerns in neighbourhoods.

"While I recognize this person will likely go unknown, this is incredibly dangerous and irresponsible. Residences are nearby," Moffatt said.

"This recklessness and disregard for public safety will now cost taxpayers upwards of $2000 to repair."