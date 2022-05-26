‘Bulk' of Ottawa grid should have power by Friday, Hydro Ottawa says
The president of Hydro Ottawa is hopeful "the bulk" of the power grid will be restored by Friday night, but is warning some homes will not have power restored immediately due to significant damage on the property.
Five days after a devastating storm hit Ottawa with wind gusts of 190 km/h, 43,000 homes and businesses remain without power. As of Thursday afternoon, power had been restored to 137,000 customers.
"Crews are continuing to work around the clock and it's our sincere hope, weather permitting, that we'll have the bulk of our power system up and running by tomorrow night," Hydro Ottawa president and CEO Bryce Conrad said Thursday afternoon.
"The bulk of our power system is the key phrase … think of it like our own road network. We'll have the large arterial roads open for power and we'll have power running to most, if not all of our communities.
"But we'll have roads and cul-de-sac here and there where the power is interrupted because of trees or damage to conductors or other debris."
Hydro Ottawa says it hopes to energize all or parts of the following communities on Thursday:
- Bel Air Heights in the Iris area
- The Overbrook area
- Village of Richmond
- Alta Vista
- Colonnade area
- Merivale Road south of Hunt Club Road and north of Slack Road
Conrad admits Hydro Ottawa expects to find "a significant number of houses" that have sustained damage to the electrical equipment, which will need to be repaired before a house is reenergized.
Immediately after last Saturday's storm, approximately 180,000 Hydro Ottawa customers had lost power. Since then, crews from Toronto, Kingston, Cornwall and London have worked with Hydro Ottawa to repair the damage and restore power.
"I fundamentally believe that there's a lack of appreciation for just how devastating this storm was. From Windsor through Toronto and Peterborough and Ottawa and into Quebec this storm was unlike anything any of us have ever seen or dealt with before," Conrad said.
"This was not a typical ice storm or wind storm that knocks down a few poles and where 15,000 to 20,000 people lose power for a few hours. That is an inconvenience in the grand scheme of things."
Conrad says over 300 hydro poles have been replaced, and the cleanup will continue for weeks.
"The damage to our distribution system is simply beyond comparison. Early on, I said it was worse than both the tornadoes in 2018 and the ice storm in 98," Conrad said. "What I can say now is that's anywhere from four to five times worse than the tornadoes."
WEATHER COULD HAMPER EFFORTS
Hydro Ottawa says Thursday morning's rain did not slow down repair operation across Ottawa on Thursday.
"The crews have been working full out. We've been monitoring it, obviously, from safety perspectives," Conrad said, adding the 40 km/h winds is still within "safe operations."
With more rain in the forecast for Friday and the weekend, Conrad said crews would be on the lookout for possible heavy rains and winds.
"If that comes, we'll deal with it."
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers on Thursday and a 70 per cent chance on Friday.
HYDRO ONE
Hydro One warns residents in Bancroft, Perth and Tweed regions could be without power "for several days" as repairs continue.
As of Thursday morning, 18,000 Hydro One customers in eastern Ontario remained without power.
Hydro One told customers the damage includes more than 1,800 broken poles and nearly 200 damaged transformers.
HYDRO QUEBEC
Fewer than 9,000 customers are still without power in Gatineau and western Quebec.
Hydro Quebec says 8,400 customers in the Outaouais are without power as of Thursday afternoon.
CLEANUP CONTINUES ACROSS OTTAWA
The city of Ottawa says the rain in the forecast won't slow down the cleanup across the storm.
Six-hundred public works employees continue to focus on cleaning up debris and collecting green bin and garbage across the city.
"I can assure you that our crews, in terms of Public Works and our partners, will continue to be out there, continuing to focus on restoring the transportation system, finalizing our collection of the food waste and also the massive effort that's underway right now in terms of collecting all the debris," said Alain Gonthier, general manager of Public Works.
Crews have collected 33 tonnes of organic waste through the "Green Bin Blitz" the city launched to collect food waste.
The special bins set up at 15 locations across the city to dispose of organic waste will remain set up until Saturday.
OTTAWA'S TRAFFIC NETWORK
Fifty-four intersections are still without power 120 hours after the storm hit Ottawa.
"We're making very good progress," Gonthier said of restoring traffic signals, adding most of the intersections still without power are along Merivale Road.
Half of the intersections out of service due to a lack of power are operating on generators during peak hours.
EMERGENCY RECEPTION CENTRES
The city of Ottawa says Emergency Reception Centres will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The following facilities offer power for charging devices, showers, washrooms, food and Red Cross:
- St-Laurent Complex at 525 Côté St.
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, at 1500 Shea Rd. (Wifi available)
- Howard Darwin Centennial Arena, at 1765 Merivale Rd. (Wifi available)
- Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre, at 3320 Paul Anka Dr. (Wifi available)
The following facilities offer power for charging devices, showers, and washrooms:
- Plant Recreation Centre, at 930 Somerset Street West (Wifi available)
- Richmond Arena, at 6095 Perth St. (Wifi available)
- François Dupuis Recreation Centre, at 2263 Portobello Blvd. (Wifi available)
- J.A. Dulude Arena, at 941 Clyde Ave. (Wifi available)
- Bernard-Grandmaître Arena, at 309 McArthur Rd. (Wifi available)
- Navan Memorial Centre, at 1295 Colonial Rd.
- Walter Baker Sports Centre, at 100 Malvern Dr. (Wifi available)
- W. Erskine Johnston Arena, at 3832 Carp Rd.
- Jim Durrell Recreation Centre, at 1265 Walkley Rd. (Wifi available)
- Canterbury Recreation Complex, at 2185 Arch St.
- Kanata Leisure Centre, at 70 Aird Place
- R.J. Kennedy Arena at 1115 Dunning Rd.
The following facility offers power for charging devices and washrooms:
- Carleton Heights Community Centre, at 1665 Apeldoorn Ave (Wifi available)
- Greely Community Centre, at 1448 Meadow Dr.
- Kenmore Community Centre, at 3242 York’s Corners Rd. (Wifi available)
- Ben Franklin Place, at 101 Centrepointe Drive (Wifi available)
WHAT TO DO WITH YOUR DEBRIS?
The city of Ottawa is offering tips to dispose of your waste as the cleanup continues from Saturday's storm.
You can put your household waste at the curb as part of your regular garbage and recycling collection.
Organic waste can be placed in your green bin, which is picked up weekly. The city of Ottawa is carrying out a "green bin blitz" in the neighbourhoods hardest hit by the storm to ensure organic waste is collected as soon as possible. Visit ottawa.ca for more information.
HERE'S WHAT TO DO WITH STORM-RELATED WASTE
The city asks residents to separate storm-related waste from any trees or branches when you put them out at the curb.
The city's landfill at the Trail Waste Facility on Trail Road is offering extended hours to accommodate special collections and will waive tipping fees for residents with storm-related materials.
Logs, large tree limbs and pressure-treated wood can be placed at the curb for collection.
"Please separate brush-like tree cuttings or branches form non-organic storm-related waste," the city recommends.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door: police
The 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school walked in unimpeded through an apparently unlocked door, a law enforcement official said Thursday. The gunman was apparently inside the building for at least three-quarters of an hour before U.S. Border Patrol agents stormed a classroom and killed him.
BREAKING | Several Toronto schools locked down after male carrying rifle shot by police
Multiple Toronto schools were in lockdown after a male was shot near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, first responders and an eyewitness said.
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Monkeypox isn't the new COVID: here's why
Health experts say that the monkeypox virus isn’t likely to have a similar impact to SARS-CoV-2, mainly because it isn’t a new virus and doesn’t spread the same way.
Job vacancies hit record high of more than 1 million in March: StatCan
The number of job vacancies across Canada reached an all-time high in March, ending a five-month decline, Statistics Canada said Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Victims' families protest as shooting inquiry hears from senior Mountie via Zoom
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is hearing Thursday from a retired senior Mountie who has been granted special accommodations to ensure he is not re-traumatized by having to relive the tragic, 13-hour event.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a decrease in new deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Kalin's Call: Rain, risk of thunderstorms for Maritime region Friday into Saturday
A series of weather fronts off a low-pressure system moving towards the St. Lawrence River Valley will cross the Maritimes Friday into Saturday, bringing periods of rain and a risk of thunderstorms.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Several Toronto schools locked down after male carrying rifle shot by police
Multiple Toronto schools were in lockdown after a male was shot near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, first responders and an eyewitness said.
-
Indigenous man living in Toronto's 'last tiny shelter' alleges harassment against Toronto police
An Indigenous man living in what is assumed to be Toronto’s last “tiny shelter” in a downtown park says police have acted unfairly in their effort to remove and arrest him.
-
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
Police investigating threatening social media post captured near Pointe-Claire school
Montreal police were on site at John Rennie High School Thursday after threatening images were posted to social media, which may have featured a firearm, near the school.
-
Kahnawake suspending political contact with Quebec; Grand chief demands 'substantive solution' on Bill 96
Kahnawake says it will suspend all political engagement with the Quebec government until the province can provide a "substantive solution" on its controversial overhaul to the French language charter passed earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Police ID drowning victims after boat capsizes near Latchford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two victims who drowned in the Montreal River on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized.
-
Hit-and-run on Manitoulin swing bridge leaves one person injured
An impaired driver tried to cross the swing bridge in Little Current this week while it was closed for repairs, injuring one person who was working on the bridge.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Several Toronto schools locked down after male carrying rifle shot by police
Multiple Toronto schools were in lockdown after a male was shot near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, first responders and an eyewitness said.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Several Toronto schools locked down after male carrying rifle shot by police
Multiple Toronto schools were in lockdown after a male was shot near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, first responders and an eyewitness said.
-
Attempt to flee across Hwy 401 lands man in custody
An attempt to run across the 401 and a struggle with police has resulted in multiple charges for a London, Ont. man.
-
London man facing charges after police seize more than $400K worth of drugs: LPS
A man from London is facing multiple charges Thursday after police seized more than $400,000 worth of drugs and approximately $300,000 in cash after executing a search warrant.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba eyes more private liquor sales, possible booze in grocery stores
The Manitoba government is planning to allow more private alcohol sales, including a pilot project that could involve grocery and convenience stores.
-
Winnipeg police search for man after an attempted child abduction
Winnipeg police say a man driving an SUV tried to grab a child off the street, and are now searching for information to identify him.
-
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg
A man told court Thursday he was ready to accept punishment after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
Kitchener
-
Truck smashes into concrete barrier on Hwy 7
The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener cemeteries heavily damaged during Saturday's storm
Crews are working to clean up two Kitchener cemeteries that were hit hard Saturday during the storm.
-
New suspension program helps students get back on track
A new suspension program at the Wellington Catholic District School Board pairs students with a youth worker who offers tailored supports to meet their specific needs.
Calgary
-
Woman dead in southeast Calgary mobile home park fire
Fire officials and police are investigating the cause of a blaze in a mobile home park in southeast Calgary that resulted in the death of a senior.
-
'Extremely serious': Calgary man involved in terrorism activity sentenced to 12 years
A man who admitted to terrorism-related acts with the militant group Islamic State has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
-
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
Saskatoon
-
'Future is pretty bright': Sask. farmers celebrate China's move to lift canola ban
With spring seeding in Saskatchewan well underway, farmers are beginning the growing season with some added assurance.
-
Sask. facility to produce eco-friendly fertilizer made from peas, lentils and oats
Protein Industries Canada and a group of companies are building a $19 million facility to produce an environmentally friendly fertilizer in Rosetown, Sask.
-
Saskatoon police say use of new, dangerous opioid difficult to track
Saskatoon Police Service says that the use and presence of potent new synthetic opioids known as nitazenes are difficult to track and monitor.
Edmonton
-
Shandro tells Sohi to create 'public safety plan' to fight violence in Edmonton's core
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has two weeks to provide a new plan to the province, after the justice minister accused him on Thursday of "not providing or maintaining adequate and effective policing services."
-
Driver of SUV dead after hitting south Edmonton house
A 31-year-old man is dead after he crashed his SUV on Thursday morning.
-
Man shot by RCMP in Ponoka Alta. now facing weapons charge
A 40-year-old-man who was airlifted to hospital after he was shot by an RCMP officer in central Alberta has been charged in the incident.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ammonia leak in Kamloops, B.C., leaves 3 people in hospital
Three people have been hospitalized following an ammonia leak in a Kamloops, B.C., industrial park Thursday morning.
-
Kamloops MLAs criticize significant staffing shortage, 'toxic workplace' at Royal Inland Hospital
Staffing shortages and the workplace culture at a B.C. hospital were heavily criticized by two MLAs Thursday who say immediate action needs to be taken before the situation gets even worse.
-
'Champagne room and bling': B.C. bureaucrat sarcastically honoured for 'baller lifestyle'
Winners of awards that highlight the worst government spending of the year have been unveiled, and a British Columbia bureaucrat was among those called out.
Regina
-
Multiple former students allege abuse during time at Notre Dame in 1980s
Multiple former students of Athol Murray College of Notre Dame are coming forward with allegations of abuse during their time at the school in the 1980s.
-
Train derails near Edgeley, Sask.: RCMP
A train derailment about three kilometres west of Edgeley, Sask. is expected to cause some delays, RCMP said.
-
Dog stolen from owner, two people facing charges
Two people are facing charges after a dog was stolen from its owner on Wednesday night.