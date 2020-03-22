Ottawa Public Health is asking apartment and condo buildings to suspend all non-urgent repair work and close recreational amenities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health unit has released “COVID-19 guidance for multi-unit dwellings,” and is asking landlords and property managers to post social distancing guidelines in the buildings.

Ottawa Public Health is also requesting the following actions in multi-unit dwellings:

Suspend all non-urgent inspections and repair work, if possible

Close all onsite recreational amenities and gathering spaces (e.g. party rooms, fitness facilities, pools)

Encourage limited use of public areas for necessary outings and take additional precautions in shared spaces (e.g. lobbies, hallways, mail rooms, laundry rooms)

Landlords and property managers are also being asked to take extra precautions to clean and disinfect surfaces as often as possible. Steps include cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces at a minimum of twice a day, including buzzer systems, doorknobs, and elevator buttons.

Ottawa Public Health also recommends ensuring an adequate supply of water, soap and paper towels for cleaning and disinfectant for sanitizing in spaces such as laundry rooms.

Buildings should also remove items from shared spaces that may be hard to clean or disinfect.