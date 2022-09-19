Building damaged as garbage truck becomes entangled in fire escape

No one has been reported hurt, but a building was damaged after a garbage truck hit the fire escape Monday morning.

Ottawa firefighters were called to a building on Cambridge Street North, between Gladstone and Arlington avenues around 11:15 a.m.

@OttFire on scene on Cambridge St N b/w Gladstone Ave & Arlington Ave for a large vehicle that has hit a fire escape on a 3 storey building & damaged the brick & compromised the integrity of the structure. #OttNews #OttTraffic @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/ClipinJOvC — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 19, 2022

Ottawa paramedics were also called to the scene, but confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that there are no injuries.

The Ottawa Fire Service (OFS) says some of the bricks of the three-storey structure were damaged, and the building’s integrity was compromised.

An OFS structural collapse team was sent to the scene to shore up damage on the inside the building. The building was evacuated.

The structure was evacuated. The @OttFire Structural Collapse Team set up the shoring in the basement & on the first floor. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/AsNJuV2Ik2 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 19, 2022

According to Ottawa police, some of the equipment on the truck became stuck in the fire escape, causing it to pull away from the building as the driver backed up. No charges have been laid.

Firefighters cut the metal fire escape so that the truck could be safely removed.

This is the second such incident in less than a week. On Friday, emergency crews were called to Blackburn Hamlet when the driver of an SUV hit the side of a townhouse. No one was hurt in that case either.