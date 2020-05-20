OTTAWA -- Staff at Bruyere Continuing Care want you to “stop right now, wash your hands” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five staff members of the stroke rehab team at Bruyere star in a new video called “Wash Your Hands,” singing a song based on the Spice Girls song “Stop” that was released in 1998.

The video shows five staff members in personal protective equipment in the halls at Bruyere, while the song plays.

Laughter is the best medicine! We are grateful to our stroke rehab team for making us laugh at the realities of PPE while doing it anyways �� https://t.co/ybXK2zZPMl @ottawahealth — Bruyère (@bruyerecare) May 20, 2020

The end of the song sings:

Wash your hands, thank you very much

Before you talk and before you touch

Hey you! With those dirty mits

Gotta stop that virus before it transmits!

Dodododododododododo we’re in this together

Babababababaabababada it won’t last forever!