Bruyere staff ask you to 'stop right now, wash your hands'
Five staff members in the rehabilitation centre at Bruyere sing "Wash Your Hands" during COVID-19 pandemic (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Leah Higgins)
OTTAWA -- Staff at Bruyere Continuing Care want you to “stop right now, wash your hands” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five staff members of the stroke rehab team at Bruyere star in a new video called “Wash Your Hands,” singing a song based on the Spice Girls song “Stop” that was released in 1998.
The video shows five staff members in personal protective equipment in the halls at Bruyere, while the song plays.
The end of the song sings:
Wash your hands, thank you very much
Before you talk and before you touch
Hey you! With those dirty mits
Gotta stop that virus before it transmits!
Dodododododododododo we’re in this together
Babababababaabababada it won’t last forever!