Brush fire temporarily slows VIA Rail travel near Kingston

A brush fire temporarily slowed VIA Rail travel in the Kingston, Ont. area.

VIA Rail says CN Rail temporarily closed the tracks due to a brush fire between Kingston and Gananoque at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The tracks were reopened around 5:15 p.m.

VIA Rail says trains 44 (Toronto to Ottawa) and 645 (Ottawa to Toronto) were "slightly delayed" due to the fire.

A passenger on one VIA Rail train reported the brush fire was adjacent to Hwy. 401, and firefighters were on the scene.