

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Smiths Falls native Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the U.S. Women's Open.

The LPGA says Henderson is pulling out because of personal reasons, and is returning home to Canada.

Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the #uswomensopen for personal reasons and will be returning home to Ottawa to be with her family. — LPGA (@LPGA) June 1, 2018

She later tweeted to say she was withdrawing and thanked the staff at the tournament for their hard work.

Unfortunately, I needed to withdraw from the US Women’s Open for personal reasons and am headed home to be with my family. — Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) June 1, 2018

Thanks to the hard-working staff at Shoal Creek and I look forward to another opportunity next year in Charleston! @USGA — Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) June 1, 2018

Henderson was +1 after the first round, six strokes back of leaders Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeongeun Lee, and Sarah Jane Smith.

Henderson was looking to capture her second major title this week.

Julia Pine, the manager of championship communications for the United States Golf Association, told The Canadian Press that Henderson advised officials at 6 a.m. on Friday that she would be withdrawing from the tournament. No more details were provided as Pine said she was asked to keep things private.

Pine said Henderson did go to the golf course early Friday to gather her things, but was en route to the airport by mid-morning.

With files from The Canadian Press and TSN.