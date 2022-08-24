Brooke Henderson wears Senators jersey at CP Women’s Open
Brooke Henderson thrilled fans at the CP Women’s Open on Wednesday when she wore Ottawa Senators gear to walk one of the holes.
The Smiths Falls, Ont. native teed off at the 17th hole during Wednesday’s Pro-Am, then threw on a Senators jersey. Her caddie and sister Brittany Henderson also donned one.
The 17th hole at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club is no ordinary tee box. Dubbed ‘The Rink,’ it’s surrounded by hockey boards, and fans are encouraged to boisterously cheer on the golfers.
The idea was imported from the men’s Canadian open, but it’s the first time it’s been used in women’s golf.
Several Senators personnel, including former captain Daniel Alfredsson, also played in Wednesday's Pro-Am.
Henderson, 24, is the star attraction at this week’s CP Women’s Open. The world’s fifth-ranked golfer headlines a field of 156 players at Canada’s annual LPGA tournament.
It’s the first time the tournament has been played since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have said ticket sales are significantly up from that year, when Henderson finished tied for third.
Henderson is due to tee off just after 1 p.m. Thursday for her opening round.
CTV News at Six is broadcasting live from the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club all week.
