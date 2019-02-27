

Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a 35-year-old Brockville woman has been arrested in what they’re calling a case of “familiar fraud.”

That, OPP say, is when a close friend or family member uses their relationship for financial gain.

In this case, police allege the woman befriended a 41-year-old Ottawa man, and then obtained his personal information and used it for fraudulent ends. Police say the victim lost approximately $20,000 because of the scheme.

Katrina Gilmour was charged Tuesday with four counts of identity theft, two counts of making a forged document, two counts of fraud under $5000 and one count of fraud over $5000.

She’ll appear in court in April.