Brockville woman accused of $20,000 identity theft scheme
Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 10:24AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 27, 2019 10:29AM EST
Ontario Provincial Police say a 35-year-old Brockville woman has been arrested in what they’re calling a case of “familiar fraud.”
That, OPP say, is when a close friend or family member uses their relationship for financial gain.
In this case, police allege the woman befriended a 41-year-old Ottawa man, and then obtained his personal information and used it for fraudulent ends. Police say the victim lost approximately $20,000 because of the scheme.
Katrina Gilmour was charged Tuesday with four counts of identity theft, two counts of making a forged document, two counts of fraud under $5000 and one count of fraud over $5000.
She’ll appear in court in April.