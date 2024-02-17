Brockville Winter Classic kicks off Saturday at Rotary Park Rink

The Brockville Winter Classic kicks off this weekend at the Rotary Park Rink.

The three-day event includes a free outdoor hockey tournament with Ottawa Senators alumni, a sledge hockey tournament, and wraps up with a free public skate for families on Family Day.

Later on Saturday night, the Brockville Winter Classic Committee will host a “back to the 90s” gala.

The rink, located just west of downtown Brockville, has been upgraded over the years to be suited for large events like this. The ice is refrigerated and covered by a roof, allowing a proper sound system to be installed.

The funds from the event in years past provided the committee the ability to upgrade the Rotary Park Rink over the past 14 years. Tim Hortons, RBC, and others sponsor this year’s events.

The committee still has plans for more accessible seating, but sound and lighting upgrades will provide spectators with a fresh experience for the 2024 Brockville Winter Classic.

