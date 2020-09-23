BROCKVILLE -- The Brockville and District Shrine Club announced an award in the name of a former member, Joe Maggio, will be given to a post secondary student continuing in a trade.

The daughter of Maggio, a former Shrine Club member and former president of Maggio Flooring in Brockville, made the announcement on Wednesday before the club delivered hot meals to people in the community.

Joe Maggio passed away in September 2019.

"I’m actually very pleased to be here with the Shriners today because they have implemented an award in my dad's name: The Joe Maggio Award for a student continuing in a trade," Catherine Maggio Howley said.

"The award recipient will exemplify many characteristics that my dad himself believed in: A big believer in hard work, dedication to his craft and to stepping up and helping in the community and being available when he was needed," Maggio Howley said.

"That is also something that the Shriners do on a regular basis - they roll out the Meals on Wheels and dedicate many of their efforts towards their hospitals."

Maggio Howley added, "we’re thrilled as a family to be able to say thank you for all of those efforts and to look forward to awarding Carter Bothwell, who sounds like an absolutely deserving candidate, exemplifying those qualities that dad had for his trade.".

Carter Bothwell is a recent North Grenville school graduate, who will be taking cabinetry making at St. Lawrence College.

The award will be given out at a later date in Cctober.

The announcement was made as members were preparing to deliver hot meals to members of the community Wednesday afternoon.

"We’re going to get some barbecue chickens and deliver them to our shut-in members and some of the widows of our past members and other people in the community that are not able to get out," said Gary Tristram, Shrine Club President.

"It’s the second time we’ve done this this year and from the first time we did it with the fruit baskets, some of the guys were in tears. It’s a real emotional thing because they belong to this club and this community and they don't get out and they’re told not to get out and the only way we can help them is to go to them."

The Shrine Club is always looking for donations as well.

"You can call the Brockville and District Shrine Club at any time. We take donations and do whatever we can do for the community," said Tristram.

"We recently did some front line COVID-19 stuff for the front line workers. We’re doing the best we can with limited numbers and this pandemic is incredibly hard on service clubs.”