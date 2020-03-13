BROCKVILLE -- It’s business as usual at the Brockville Legion Branch 96, with members enjoying a game of darts or cards on a Friday afternoon.

Legion President Ralph McMullen says until a case of COVID-19 pops up closer to home, it will continue that way.

“Right now, we don’t have any (cases) around here and we have bingos every Sunday night where most of them are seniors .. we’re going to have a contingency plan in place when it does happen. But right now it’s business as usual,” said McMullen.

There has been no confirmed case of COVID-19 in Brockville.

The Brockville Legion is one of few in the area that is open seven days a week and has a strong membership.

“The topic (of COVID-19) is here and everybody’s talking about it. It’s just as simple as that,” McMullen said.

“Everybody’s concerned about it. We’re also concerned about it and we are having a special meeting on Monday night to decide when it comes through our area of Canada.”

Until Monday though, McMullen says the games will continue.

“You don’t want to hit the panic button until you have to hit the panic button and hopefully we won’t have to hit that panic button.”

Out on the streets of Brockville, the concern about a case popping up is on everyone’s minds.

“Well it’s definitely a concern for everyone but I think it’s important that we follow the health units instructions and try and stay away from people as much as we can,” said Dennis, who was out running some errands.

For Margriet Hanna, she’s taking preventive measures

“I’m not afraid but we are taking a lot of precautions as far as making sure our hands are clean, going into places I tend to use my coat or Kleenex to open doors.”

For Pat Marshall, she feels like she’s prepared if the virus hits close to home.

“I do, I do. Your preparedness is what you do every day. I’m washing my hands, we’re stay away from people,” said Marshall.

“I’m not going out buying all sorts of toilet paper, though.”