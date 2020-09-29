BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- The Brockville Railway Tunnel will close for the season on Friday evening.

The City made the announcement on Monday in light of the COVID-19 situation worsening in the province and with recent limits on crowd sizes.

"Following Provincial directives and to help keep our community safe, the Brockville Railway Tunnel will be closed Friday October 2, 2020 at 9 p.m. for the season," a new sign posted on Monday read.

"We hope to see you next year."

The historic tunnel opened to visitors for a shortened season in mid-August.