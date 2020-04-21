BROCKVILLE -- The Brockville Pride celebration would have marked a major milestone in June.

Instead, the 10th anniversary of the festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers are looking ahead to the fall.

“We were pretty disappointed. A lot of work goes into this,” said Ryan Northrup, event coordinator for Brockville Pride.

“A lot of people love coming out to celebrate, especially the people who maybe aren’t able to celebrate openly and freely every day of the year. This is kind of their one time to come out and do a special event like this and be part of the community."

Brockville Councillor Leigh Bursey agrees.

“This has been one of the most important things that I’ve been a part of as a public figure,” said Bursey.

“It’s really blossomed into something beautiful for this community and it’s led the way for a lot of other small town rural prides in Ontario. I do worry for the folks who depend on the festival, they feel a level of inclusion and it’s something they look forward to.”

The week-long Brockville Pride would have kicked off on June 1 with the flag raising at the Brockville Railway Tunnel. Northrup says that will still happen, but it will be different.

“We’re still planning to do the flag raising on June 1. The plan is to do that virtually on Facebook Live so people can still watch the flag go up from the safety of their own homes.”

The City of Brockville has announced a moratorium on events until June 30, effectively postponing Brockville Pride Week and many other events.

The hope is to hold another Pride Week celebration in the fall once the pandemic is over.

“We’re hoping that in the fall we’ll be able to do something to commemorate this 10 year anniversary, but it’s going to be a little while before we know what’s going on,” Northrup said.

The festival has come a long way since the first year it was held.

“Our first year it was not well received, there was quite a bit of protest about the walk going on and now it blossomed over 10 years,” Northrup added.

Bursey agrees.

“We went from a community that was incredibly conservative in some of our opinions and challenged and perplexed by this initial movement into something that’s embraced it.”

Bursey said the LGBT community understands what it’s like to be impacted by health pandemics, and right now the safe bet is to stay at home so that everyone can celebrate in the future.

Both men also understand how much local businesses will be affected by the cancelled Brockville Pride.

“It’s a low cost festival that brings people to your downtown core,” Bursey said.

“It’s going to hit them pretty hard, especially the local bars. We do a big pub crawl and that’s usually a pretty big draw,” added Northrup.

Like other festivals, Brockville Pride is in a holding pattern, and Bursey says it will return bigger than ever.

“I’m very proud of the work that’s been done and I’m positive we’ll be back bigger and better than ever. I just feel bad for those that were looking forward to it and can’t participate this year.”

Northrup adds the 10th Brockville Pride will still mark its major milestone in the fall.

“The hope is for one in October. We would love to do a big 10 year celebration event.”