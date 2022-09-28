Brockville police say wanted man turned himself in

Brockville police say a man who was wanted for an alleged break and enter has turned himself in to police.

Police said the incident happened at a home on Central Ave. A 35-year-old allegedly broke into the home and was confronted by the homeowner. Police claim the suspect threatened to harm the victim while attempting to steal property before running away.

Police had put out a release asking for the public's help finding him, but said later Wednesday he had turned himself in.

Police identified the suspect as Tyler Edwards. He is facing charges of breaking and entering and robbery.